NRx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

RADNOR, Pa., June 20, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Stephen Willard, J.D., Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference. The presentation will be available for live viewing on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees as well.

A webcast and subsequent archived replay will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically bipolar depression with suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company's lead program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brain's N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor and is being investigated in a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Suicidal Treatment-Resistant Bipolar Depression, which includes patients with both acute and sub-acute suicidality, an indication for which the only approved treatment is electroshock therapy. The company's prior Phase 2 STABIL-B clinical trial evaluating NRX-101 in patients with Severe Bipolar Depression with Acute Suicidal Ideation & Behavior (ASIB) demonstrated a substantial improvement over available therapy in reducing depression and suicidality compared to placebo when patients were treated with NRX-101 after a single dose of ketamine. Based on the findings from the STABIL-B trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Special Protocol Agreement and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NRX-101 in patients with Severe Bipolar Depression with ASIB.

