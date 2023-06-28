CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “Notes”). The Notes will have an interest rate of 5.950% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 98.174% of their face value. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CBRE Services, Inc., will issue the Notes, which are guaranteed on a full and unconditional basis by the Company. The Notes are expected to settle on June 23, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $973 million, after deducting the underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering of the Notes are being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751, BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at 1-800-294-1322, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. toll free at 1-866-811-8049 or Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. toll free at 1-800-372-3930.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue).

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the offering of the Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in CBRE Group, Inc.’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, CBRE Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. If CBRE Group, Inc. does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and risks to CBRE Group, Inc.’s business in general, please refer to its SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

