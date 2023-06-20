PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of the Company held on June 20, 2023, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. 1,785,687 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 1.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted.

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the meeting:

1. Setting the Number of Directors at Five

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the setting of the number of Directors at five was passed as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against







1,041,047 97.47 27,006 2.53



2. Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the following directors were elected to the board of directors of the Company as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Ronald Andrews 885,348 98.90 9,808 1.10 Peter Bojtos 780,884 87.23 114,272 12.77 David Wolfin 882,758 98.61 12,398 1.39 Jasman Yee 773,768 86.44 121,388 13.56 Carolina Ordoñez 874,997 97.75 20,160 2.25



3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

According to proxies received and a vote conducted by a show of hands, the resolution regarding the appointment and remuneration of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of the Company was passed as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld







1,045,739 97.91 22,314 2.09



The Board of Directors appreciate the support of our shareholders.

Appointment of New Director

Avino is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Ordoñez to its Board of Directors, as an additional director, effective today.

Carolina Ordoñez is the recipient of the Top 10 Most Influential Hispanics in Canada, has over 15 years of experience in the resource sector as a liaison between Governments, Corporations, Mining subsidiaries, Communities, and Investors, with extensive experience in different regions around the world, including Durango, Mexico. Former roles include Executive Member of the Vancouver branch of Women in Mining.

Native Spanish speaker, Carolina is actively dedicated to promoting Latin-American culture and an influential member of the community. She has led the Board of various not-for-profit organizations and sits on the board of The Karina LeBlanc Foundation.

Carolina holds a global designation in International Trade Business and International Commerce from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a Diploma in Global Business and Politics from the Yale School of Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Carolina Ordoñez as a member of the Board," said Peter Bojtos, Chairman of the Board. "Carolina will be an excellent addition to the Avino Board with her diverse background and experience as we continue on our clear path to transformational growth."

About Avino

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, that total 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"

________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

SOURCE Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.