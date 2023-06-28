VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce that Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. ("Dahrouge Geological") has been engaged to manage the follow up field program on our Superb Lake Property, situated in northwestern Ontario.

Dahrouge Geological brings a wealth of expertise and experience in geological consulting for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") Pegmatites and Specialty Metals, making them an ideal partner for this crucial phase of our exploration campaign. Their knowledge and proven track record will undoubtedly enhance our understanding of the lithium mineralization at the Superb Lake Property.

Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to expand upon the previous exploration work that confirmed the presence of LCT style pegmatite mineralization at Superb Lake. The field program will encompass comprehensive on-site investigations, including geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys. These activities will provide an understanding of the geological characteristics of the 'Superb Lake Pegmatite,' which will aid in the continued exploration of the Superb Lake Property.

According to Charles Desjardins, CEO and Director, "We are confident that with the support of Dahrouge Geological that we will unlock further opportunities and uncover the true potential of the Superb Lake Pegmatite(s). Our commitment to diligent exploration and responsible resource development remains unwavering as we work towards maximizing value for our shareholders.

We look forward to sharing updates on our progress as we embark on this exciting phase of exploration."

The Superb Lake Property encompasses approximately 2,378 hectares in the O' Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Geologically, the property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. The Superb Lake area has historical exploration carried out since the 1950s with the discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The discovery outcrop is reported to have a minimum outcrop exposed length of 16 m, while its exposed width varies from 2.5 m to a maximum of 3.7 m. In 2020, four samples collected from a spodumene rich part of the dyke returned 1.77 % to 4.03% Li 2 O.

Highlights of recent exploration:

Channel Samples assays

During Medaro Mining Corp.'s ("Medaro") previous exploration of the Superb Lake Lithium Property, the company collected channel samples to assess the potential of the area. These samples (see press release dated December 14, 2022, which yielded significant results, were collected by Medaro prior to the completion of option agreement with Rock Edge.

The highest grades obtained from the sample program included 5.84 % Li 2 O over 1.1m, which was from a 3.2 m wide exposed portion of the dyke. Highlights follow:

The main Superb Lake Pegmatite is 3 to 3.8m wide in surface outcrop and can be traced for about 100 m along strike. It appears to continue undercover at both ends.

The pegmatite varies from fine grained to very coarse grained spodumene, with local zones of aplite. Surface assays suggest overall better grades within its western portion.

A total of 13 channel samples, with lengths from 0.3 m to 1.5 m were cut in four channels (see Table 1): Channel #1 - 0.43% Li 2 O across 3.2 meters; Channel #2 - 0.65% Li 2 O across 3.8 meters; Channel #3 - 2.47% Li 2 O over 3.2 meters; and Channel #4 - 1.29% Li 2 O over 2.9 meters.



Each cut channel sample from this work ranged from a 0.3 to 1.5 meter long, up to 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using their code Ultratrace 7. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Superb Lake Lithium Property Review:

superimposition of the 2021-22 soil sampling contours (Li ppm) on the magnetic tilt map highlights four areas of interest ("AOI") with good potential for Spodumene mineralization. Areas of P1, P2, P3, and P4 are categorized as exploration targets with LOW magnetic responses and LOW VTEM conductivity (see Figure 1),

the northwesterly trend of lithium assay contours implies that LOW magnetic, LOW conductive zones adjacent to mafic dykes or veins may be associated with spodumene-bearing lithium mineralization, and

the superimposition of the dB/dt Calculated Time Constant (Tau) and the Fraser filtered VTEM responses on Magnetic Tilt Derivative contours also reflects four AOI (T1 to T4, Figure 1) with the highest potential for sulphide and graphite mineralization as well as base polymetallic deposits within the property. The result clearly indicates zones of potentially high concentration of sulphide mineralization with anomalous magnetic / conductive features that are spatially coincident with existing major faults/fractures, and the boundaries of the metavolcanics with pegmatitic granite and metasedimentary rocks.

Airborne Survey Highlights - Airborne geophysical survey news release March 02, 2023

In 2022, Medaro contracted Geotech Ltd. of Ontario, Canada, to complete a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM Plus) and horizontal magnetic gradiometric survey on the Superb Lake Property. A total of 883-line kilometers at 50 m line spacing was completed on the property.

Figure 1 VTEM, Superb Lake Property

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Matthew Carter B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

Table 1: Channel Sample Assays

