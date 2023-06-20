Insider Buying: President and CFO Jeffrey Wade Buys 12,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)

On June 20, 2023, President and CFO Jeffrey Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (

LXRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing breakthrough treatments for human disease. This insider buying activity could signal a positive outlook for the company and its stock price.

Who is Jeffrey Wade of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc?

Jeffrey Wade serves as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2001 and has held various leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer. With his extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and financial management, Wade plays a crucial role in guiding Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' strategic direction and financial performance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for human diseases. The company's primary focus is on developing drugs targeting the underlying causes of diseases in areas of significant unmet medical need, such as diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, and carcinoid syndrome. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' drug discovery and development efforts are driven by its proprietary gene knockout technology, which enables the identification of novel drug targets and the development of targeted therapies.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Jeffrey Wade has purchased a total of 12,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase could indicate a positive outlook for the company and its stock price. The insider transaction history for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shows that there have been 7 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1671397569927839744.png

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $2.33 apiece on the day of Jeffrey Wade's recent buy, giving the stock a market cap of $577.847 million. With a price of $2.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.78, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

1671397594175111168.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by President and CFO Jeffrey Wade could signal a positive outlook for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and its stock price. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should carefully consider the company's fundamentals and growth prospects before making an investment decision.

