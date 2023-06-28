Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a top metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that Avio+S.p.A., a leading aerospace company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has purchased a Sapphire+XC+1MZ+printer and an original+Sapphire+printer to support the development and production of its propulsion systems and accelerate the advancement of the space industry. Velo3D’s solution was selected for its ability to produce quality parts with optimized geometries for the highest performance, and the large build volume of the Sapphire XC 1MZ. Both printers are calibrated to produce parts in nickel-based alloy that delivers strength and corrosion resistance at extreme temperatures.

Avio has been a leading innovator in the aerospace industry for more than 120 years. The company now focuses on making space more accessible and affordable. With a strong focus on propulsion systems, Avio has delivered competitive solutions for launching institutional, governmental, and commercial payloads into orbit through its Vega+family+of+launch+vehicles. By adopting Velo3D's fully integrated solution, Avio aims to achieve new milestones in design quality, and time-to-market for its products.

With one of the largest build volumes for laser powder bed fusion 3D printers, the Sapphire XC 1MZ 3D printer has a print volume that is 600 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in height. The original Sapphire has a print volume of 315 mm in diameter and 400 mm in height. Both printers enable Avio to overcome the constraints of traditional manufacturing methods, including conventional additive manufacturing solutions. The printers accomplish this by providing a wide breadth of geometric design freedom and a high degree of precision. The solution from Velo3D empowers Avio to optimize its designs and manufacture quality, high-performance components with intricate geometries that were previously unattainable. The result is improved performance, reduced weight, enhanced reliability, and ultimately, a more efficient and accessible space industry.

"Avio is one of the leading space companies in Europe and we are thrilled to partner with them in their pursuit of groundbreaking propulsion systems,” said Benny+Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “They work with some of the most innovative companies and agencies in Europe and around the world to provide them with the technology they need to reach space. The Sapphire XC 1MZ will help Avio further accelerate the development of its propulsion systems and contribute to the ongoing transformation of the space industry."

The cooperation between Avio and Velo3D comes at a pivotal moment in the growing space industry, which is witnessing transformative advancements. With the advent of 3D printing, the industry has gained momentum by enabling faster time-to-market, distributed supply chains, part consolidation, and enhanced performance capabilities. Velo3D is one of the leading 3D printing providers enabling NewSpace companies, with customers that include SpaceX, Launcher (a Vast company), and many other innovators.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Avio:

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France, and French Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1,200 highly qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency (“ESA”), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

