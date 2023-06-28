Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Result of AGM

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (

TSX:VLE, Financial) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, (3) all unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan, and (4) all unallocated performance share units and restricted share units under the Corporation's performance and restricted share unit plan.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

26,882,855

1,702,812

28,585,667

94.04%

5.96%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

26,368,135

2,217,532

28,585,667

92.24%

7.76%

James D. McFarland

21,470,973

7,114,694

28,585,667

75.11%

24.89%

Ronald W. Royal

26,400,880

2,184,787

28,585,667

92.36%

7.64%

Russell J. Hiscock

26,364,485

2,221,182

28,585,667

92.23%

7.77%

Kimberley K. Wood

24,812,511

3,773,156

28,585,667

86.80%

13.20%

Timothy N. Chapman

26,823,423

1,762,244

28,585,667

93.84%

6.16%

About the Corporation

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO
[email protected]

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495
Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker to Valeura) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
[email protected]

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg
[email protected]

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762660/Valeura-Energy-Inc-Announces-Result-of-AGM

img.ashx?id=762660

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.