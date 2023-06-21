Lloyd's Insurer Apollo Selects Clearwater Analytics for Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 21, 2023

Implementation Supports AUM Strategy and Lloyd's Reporting

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Apollo, a leading Lloyd's insurer with $500 million in AUM, has chosen Clearwater to automate and streamline their investment accounting processes, including data aggregation, trade reconciliation, and reporting on a single integrated platform. Apollo is an independent specialist (re)insurer and service company dedicated to providing high quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd's.

After a review of the available solutions in the market, Clearwater Analytics was selected as the preferred solution to enable efficient AUM growth and mitigate risk. Clearwater also significantly enhances the accuracy of Apollo's regulatory reporting processes. With automated aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting, Apollo will experience a more streamlined, efficient close and a better Lloyd's reporting process, allowing them to focus more on strategic initiatives and value-added activities.

"We're pleased to be working with Clearwater Analytics as we continue our growth trajectory," said Taryn McHarg, CFO of Apollo. "Clearwater is expected to automate our manual processes and provide a daily comprehensive view of the entire portfolio across all asset classes. Clearwater Analytics' commitment to innovation and their track record of delivering superior investment accounting software and services make them the ideal long-term partner for our evolving needs."

"We're thrilled to welcome Apollo to the Clearwater community," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We continue to see significant demand for our unique and powerful offerings from many insurers, including the majority of Lloyd's syndicates. Our solutions provide a single pane of glass to understand underlying data across investment portfolios and support Lloyd's reporting as well as Solvency II, IFRS 9, and others. Navigating the dynamic investment landscape and growing your business are simple to do with Clearwater at your fingertips."

To learn about Clearwater's investment accounting software, talk to one of our experts today.

About Apollo

Apollo is an independent specialist (re)insurer and service company dedicated to providing high quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd's. Apollo's wide range of products puts Apollo in a unique position where Apollo's entrepreneurial approach and service excellence delivers creative and flexible solutions for its clients and partners all in one place. Additional information about Apollo can be found at apollounderwriting.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

