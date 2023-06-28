XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), today announces that it has selected the ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solution to provide apps and games—including prominent streaming services— for its new range of electric vehicles. This will start with the all-electric XPENG P7 sedan, with European deliveries commencing this summer. Moving forward, existing XPENG drivers will also have the option to upgrade their cars to include Access' Twine4Car IVI through an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621200023/en/

XPENG and ACCESS Twine4Car jointly create an intuitive and enjoyable mobility experience (Photo: Business Wire)

“We want to provide our drivers in Europe with a new level of sophistication and ease by using a more thoughtful approach to mobility,” says Eric Xu, VP International Markets, XPENG. “We selected ACCESS Twine4Car as our in-vehicle infotainment provider to create a mobility experience that's more intuitive and enjoyable—our vehicles are designed to move people emotionally as well as physically.”

The Twine4Car Platform is an industry-leading automotive content and app service solution for connected car infotainment, enabling OEMs to provide branded entertainment services. The Twine4Car app store includes some of the most used and easily recognizable social and productivity apps, making it possible for drivers and passengers to work and play from their cars while parked or charging. ACCESS is also providing XPENG with a new game portal that includes console-class games with the latest high-compression streaming technology, enabling users to play even with low-speed connections.

“Our unique ability to provide an IVI system designed for next-generation cars combined with a dedicated app store featuring awesome games, must-have apps, and leading video services, enables XPENG to provide infotainment experiences that will delight its drivers,” says Masahiro Aono, CEO, ACCESS Europe. “Whether its drivers wanting to stream their favorite songs and podcasts, or passengers looking to watch their favorite videos and access their favorite social media platforms, we look forward to enabling connected infotainment experiences that match the beauty and quality of XPENG’s exciting new electric vehicles.”

As the next generation of IVI platforms is deployed, vehicles need more than just audio services and navigation. Twine4Car acts as a central hub for all in-vehicle services and brings content from global media partners, providing a wide range of apps, TV services, games, and VOD offerings for XPENG’s electric vehicles. Features include:

Twine App Store: A dedicated hybrid in-car app store (HTML5 and native) enables XPENG to make a wide selection of apps available to drivers and passengers within their own branded in-car platform.

Native Android App Support: Allows the seamless integration of native applications, creating an immersive user experience via the OEM-branded IVI interface. This enables XPENG to create an ideal UX for native apps and embedded or API-based services.

Sync Play: Enables multiple devices to synchronize playback, allowing passengers to enjoy content on the screen in front of them at the same time as others in the car.

Parental/Remote Control: Along with content-related control from any screen in the vehicle, Twine4Car can put parents in charge of the type and length of content consumed by their children.

Note to editors: If you would like to know more about how ACCESS is bringing industry leading IVI experiences to XPENG’s new EV’s, please contact [email protected].

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Index, 4813) has been providing advanced IT solutions centred on mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by more than 350 companies. Utilising its network virtualisation technology expertise and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialisation of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company maintains subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

© 2023 ACCESS CO., LTD. All rights reserved. ACCESS, the ACCESS logo and ACCESS Twine are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, logos and trade names mentioned in the document are the property of their respective owners.

About XPENG Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fheyxpeng.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621200023/en/