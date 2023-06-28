(TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) dynaCERT Inc. ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") and its AEM Green Electrolyser partner, Cipher Neutron Inc. ("Cipher Neutron", “CN”) are pleased to jointly announce that Cipher Neutron has concluded a significant Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Technomak Process Systems FZC (“Technomak’). The MOU provides that Cipher Neutron will manufacture state-of-the-art AEM Green Electrolysers to produce Green Hydrogen for Technomak’s own facilities and those of its customers on a global basis.

Technomak’s Dominant Industry Participation

Technomak is a leading supplier of on-shore and off-shore wind power and turbine technologies. Technomak plans to use Cipher Neutron’s AEM Green Electrolysers which are 100% PFAS-free (free of dangerous Polyfluoroalkyls or forever chemicals) and 100% PGM-free (free of GHG intense Platinum Group Metals) to enable energy transition towards a net-zero imperative. Technomak services prestigious clients world-wide including Saudi Aramco, Rio Tinto, ONGC of India, BP, SNC Lavalin, GE Power, Maersk Oil, Honeywell, Alstom, Hitachi Zosen Innova, Larsen & Toubro, Samsung, Petrofac, Siemens and many more. Please see: %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.technomak.com%2F%3C%2Fi%3E

Oil and Gas Industry

Technomak plans to target their existing Oil and Gas clients to enable them to replace their grey hydrogen usage to GHG-free Green Hydrogen. As a major supplier to upstream operators, Technomak provides engineering and design services as well as pump and compressor stations on crude oil and natural gas pipelines. Technomak’s vast experience and knowledge will provide a smooth entry of Cipher Neutron’s AEM Green Electrolysers into the Oil and Gas Industry. Common uses of Green Hydrogen in the Oil and Gas industry are hydrogenation, hydrocracking and oil refining.

Utility Market

Technomak provides comprehensive power distribution and energy management solutions and works with the local authorities in the Middle East region to engineer and deliver power solutions. Technomak’s presence in the power industry coupled with Cipher Neutron’s AEM Green Electrolysers is designed to play a major role during the energy transition of numerous power utilities to Green Hydrogen solutions.

Sadaat Hussain, Director of Technomak Sales & Business Development, stated, “Cipher Neutron is a leading international developer of advanced AEM Green Electrolysers and well-suited to partner with Technomak. Our international clients demand sustainable solutions to be applied globally, so, after in depth due diligence, we at Technomak are featuring the best available green solutions, such as those provided by Cipher Neutron.”

Gurjant Randhawa, President & CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, “Technomak is a world-renowned multinational strategically based in Dubai fostering a Green Hydrogen world. Along with our advances in AEM Green Electrolysers, which are designed to provide an efficient and affordable source of Green Hydrogen, at Cipher Neutron, we constantly strive to continually research the best technologies and collaborate with innovative strategic partners such as Technomak, that have game changing ideas from around the globe.”

Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT, stated on behalf of dynaCERT, “dynaCERT is very pleased to support Technomak and Cipher Neutron to market AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolysers on a global basis. dynaCERT announced in its Press Release dated February 22, 2023 that it has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Cipher Neutron, including the purchase of up to 50% of Cipher Neutron. Along with dynaCERT’s rights to AEM Green Hydrogen Technology, dynaCERT stands to benefit from the continuing endeavours of Technomak and Cipher Neutron in the many years ahead as the world moves towards a Green Hydrogen Economy.”

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron’s innovative products, such as AEM Electrolyzers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fcipherneutron.com%3C%2Fi%3E

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

