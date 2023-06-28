Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will host its 2023 Investor Conference in Norfolk, Va., today to discuss the Company’s strategy and financial outlook.

The event will feature presentations by Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davis, and members of the Company’s executive management team. The presentations will provide an in-depth overview of the Company and its business segments, including growth strategies, financial objectives, multi-year outlook, and expectations of future cash available for capital allocation.

The executive team will share the Company’s strategy and execution plans for:

Improving sales productivity and enhancing margins at Family Dollar

Extending the multi-price journey at Dollar Tree

Operating with excellence and store development throughout the enterprise

Developing capabilities across supply chain, technology, and people

Achieving $10+ Earnings per Share (EPS) in FY 2026

“Dollar Tree is on an exciting path of accelerating sales and profit. We have compelling plans in place to deliver expanded value assortment across multiple price points, enhance store standards for our customers, and add new technology and capabilities to accelerate progress with our supply chain and people development,” said Dreiling. “As we pursue these initiatives, we are confident in our ability to achieve mid-single-digit comparable-store sales growth, gain market share, and expand our footprint. Achieving these results should drive substantial operating profit improvement across both banners, deliver EPS of $10 or more in fiscal year 2026, and produce significant available cash for shareholders. As we embark on this path forward, I truly believe that we have the strongest and most experienced executive team in the industry leading this transformation.”

In addition to outlining its strategy and financial outlook at today’s Investor Conference, the Company is reaffirming its outlook for second quarter and fiscal 2023:

Second Quarter 2023:

Consolidated net sales of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion

Mid-single-digit increases in same-store sales for the enterprise and for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments.

Diluted EPS of $0.79 to $0.89

Fiscal 2023:

Consolidated net Sales of $30.0 billion to $30.5 billion

Low- to mid-single digit same-store sales increase for the enterprise, comprised of a low- to mid-single-digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and a mid-single-digit increase in the Family Dollar segment.

Selling square footage growth of 3.0 to 3.5 percent, with new store growth back-end weighted

Diluted EPS of $5.73 to $6.13(1)

(1) Includes an expected benefit of $0.29 from the contribution of a 53rd week and the $0.12 legal reserve charge taken in the first quarter.

A live webcast of the entire event, including an executive question-and-answer session, will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible via the IR Calendar in the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.dollartree.com%2Finvestors. The corresponding presentation slides and webcast replay will be posted in the same section of the company’s investor relations website.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,419 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of April 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

