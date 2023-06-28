This Fourth of July, Krispy Kreme® is letting sweetness ring across the land with an all-new Stars and Stripes Dozen, perfect for Independence Day celebrations and summer gatherings.

Guests can also celebrate the holiday and get a free Original Glazed® doughnut July 4 if they dress in red, white, and blue. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, June 21, for a limited time, the Stars and Stripes Dozen, which features three all-new doughnuts, will be available to purchase individually or by the dozen in a custom, Fourth of July-themed box:

NEW Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut – a Red Velvet Cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and a stars and pearls sprinkle blend.

– a Red Velvet Cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and a stars and pearls sprinkle blend. NEW Freedom Flag Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red icing and decorated like an American flag with a blue and white sprinkle blend, and white icing stripes.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red icing and decorated like an American flag with a blue and white sprinkle blend, and white icing stripes. NEW All-American Apple Pie Doughnut – an unglazed shell filled with Apple Cinnamon filling, dipped in caramel icing and a graham cracker crumb, finished with a drizzle of white icing.

“Family, friends, food, fireworks … the Fourth of July is so much fun, and our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering – from backyard barbeques to lined sidewalks at neighborhood and community parades across the land,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Of course, no celebration is complete without some sweet generosity! On July 4 fans who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops across the land can enjoy a FREE Original Glazed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme’s Stars and Stripes Dozenis available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website at participating shops across the U.S.

Doughnut lovers can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Fourth of July Sprinkles Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Find the 6-pack doughnut assortment at many local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com%2Flocate%2Flocation-search%23grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Use #KrispyKreme and tag @krispykreme to show how you’re letting sweetness ring this Fourth of July. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Stars and Stripes Dozen, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Fjuly4th.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

