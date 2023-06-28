WAYNE, Pa., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced a partnership with Shenzhen Insighters Medical Technology Co., Ltd. as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Insighters® Video Laryngoscope system, which is designed to inspect the upper glottic airway and facilitate endotracheal intubation.



The Insighters® Video Laryngoscope system of interchangeable accessories and components supports endotracheal tube placement in a variety of intubation scenarios, while allowing clinicians to share and record real-time high-resolution images and video. The IS6 Handle can be used in conjunction with both the small screen to allow for a portable video laryngoscope system and the large workstation for routine use in the operating room. The near-field communication (NFC) connector allows for a wireless connection to the large workstation monitor to provide an unobstructed view even when space is limited.

The Insighters® Video Laryngoscope System joins the portfolio of industry-leading Airway Management devices available from Teleflex for everyday airway procedures. This new tool will support clinicians’ use of the American Society of Anesthesiologists Difficult Airway Algorithm in navigating challenging intubation situations. Studies show the use of video laryngoscopy devices improves the glottic view and may reduce airway trauma and the number of failed intubations.1

“We are excited about the partnership with Insighters Medical, as it enhances our portfolio of industry-leading airway devices clinicians use every day. The Insighters® Video Laryngoscope system incorporates innovative technologies with interchangeable components to address a multitude of clinical preference with a single system,” said Kevin Robinson, President and General Manager, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine Division, Teleflex Incorporated.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Insighters is a trademark of Shenzhen Insighters Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, QuikClot Control+, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2023 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-008953

References:

Lewis SR, Butler AR, Parker J, Cook TM, Smith AF. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2016, Issue 11. Art. No.: CD011136.



Contacts:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development