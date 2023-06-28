Renewcell Achieves Recycled Claim Standard Certification for Renewcell 1 Plant

39 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (

FRA:6QP, Financial)(STO:RENEW, Financial) As of June 19, 2023, CIRCULOSE® production at Renewcell 1, Ortviken has been certified Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) version 2.0. The RCS is an international, voluntary standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled input and chain of custody. The primary goal of the RCS is to increase the use of recycled materials.

Building off previous RCS certification of the CIRCULOSE® pulp at the Kristinehamn recycling plant, this achievement further solidifies Renewcell's mission to change the global textile industry and make it circular and sustainable.

The CIRCULOSE® pulp process conforms to the RCS 100 standard developed by Textile Exchange, a global non-profit organization advancing preferred fibers and materials

A recycled content claim can only be made for materials that have been recovered or otherwise diverted from the solid waste stream. The certification process requires partners to comply with standards at every step of the supply chain, starting with the raw material (or recycling) suppliers and ending with the end seller in a business-to-consumer transaction.

More information on the Recycled Claim Standard can be found at www.recycledclaim.org

Contacts

Patrik Lundström
CEO
[email protected]
+46 76 183 47 17

Toby Lawton
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+46 70 242 29 47

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].

