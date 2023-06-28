CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $400.9 billion as at May 31, 2023, representing a record for the firm. Total assets consisted of asset management assets of $120.8 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.1 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $198.9 billion.

As previously reported, CI acquired Avalon Advisors, LLC of Houston, a registered investment advisor managing approximately US$8.2 billion in client assets, effective May 1, 2023. The firm is now operating as CI Avalon Private Wealth.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. May 31, 2023 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS May 2023 April 2023 % Change May 2022 % Change Asset management (1) $120.8 $123.4 -2.1% $124.3 -2.8% Canada wealth management $81.1 $82.6 -1.8% $78.2 3.7% U.S. wealth management (2) $198.9 $188.9 5.3% $147.2 35.1% TOTAL ASSETS $400.9 $394.9 1.5% $349.6 14.7%

ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM May 2022 April 2023 March 2023 Fiscal

2022 % Change Monthly average $122.1 $122.6 - - -0.4% Quarter-to-date average $122.3 - $121.9 - 0.3% Year-to-date average $122.1 - - $125.0 -2.3%

Includes $32.5 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at May 31, 2023 ($33.2 billion at April 30, 2023 and $32.7 billion at May 31, 2022). Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3575, 1.3548 and 1.2648 for May 2023, April 2023 and May 2022, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

