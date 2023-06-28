VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Curtis Floyd to its Board of Directors. Mr. Floyd is a seasoned businessman and attorney, with public company board expertise in the cannabis industry. The Company also announces the departure of Mr. Ranson Shepherd as Director and wishes to thank him for his valuable contributions.

Mr. Floyd served on the Board of Directors of California-based cannabis producer Next Green Wave, which was acquired in March 2022, by Planet 13, a multi-state cannabis company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, Mr. Floyd has extensive experience in business, entrepreneurship, governance, banking, risk management and leadership, having founded or invested in privately held businesses in the solar, digital marketing, funeral, educational and food services, farming, and construction industries. As a practicing attorney, Mr. Floyd has counseled numerous business owners on business formation, structuring, expansion, financing, compliance, and litigation. He earned an economics degree from UCLA and a law degree from Stanford University.

Mr. Floyd is a founding member of the Board of Directors of Mission Bank, a publicly traded community bank. In his capacity, Mr. Floyd served as the Chair of the Audit committee and currently serves as Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee. Since its formation in 1999, Mission Bank has grown from a single branch location with approximately US$5 million in assets to a regional bank with over US$1.5 billion in assets. From 2019 to 2022, Mr. Floyd served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community Action Partnership of Kern, a community service organization with an annual budget in excess of US$45 million and over 900 employees.

Mr. Paul Rosen, Chairman and CEO of 1933 Industries said, "I have had the privilege of knowing Curtis for the last 3 years during which he has been an avid and effective supporter of 1933. He brings an incredible skill set developed over his amazing career and I am delighted and excited to have him join our Board. I wish as well to thank Ranson for his time on our Board and the many positive contributions he made to 1933 Industries during that time."

Mr. Floyd is a long term investor of 1933 Industries and currently owns over 12 million common shares, placing him in alignment with the shareholders of the Company.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings through its in-house brands include: wholesale flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; and Canna Hemp™, a national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of wellness products that includes tinctures, gummies, topicals and sports recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused). For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, IR, Marketing, Media

604-728-4407

[email protected]

Paul Rosen, CEO

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/762640/1933-Industries-Announces-Appointment-of-Curtis-Floyd-as-Director



