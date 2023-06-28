ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New Provisional Patent Enables Large Scale Location Persistent AR Experiences & Device Tracking with Computer Vision

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation.

This latest provisional patent filing follows the previously announced Digital Twin patent and is the 2nd in a series of patents planned to secure ARway's groundbreaking technology. This pioneering system tackles one of AR's most notable challenges, ensuring large-scale location persistence in indoor spaces without the need for expensive retrofitting. Instead, ARway's patent-pending technology harmoniously integrates visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database. Once a marker is detected, the system cross-references this with the digital map, determining the device's physical location. From this point onwards, the device tracks its movement using visual-inertial odometry (VIO), thus maintaining a continual location estimate. To account for variances in sensors and technologies available on individual devices which can range from cell phones and tablets to headsets and smart glasses, the ARway system seamlessly blends computer vision and odometry techniques by identifying additional visual markers in the space. This enables AR location persistence in large spaces like factories, malls, airports and university campuses.

What distinguishes ARway's system is its focus on computational efficiency-, significantly minimizing the processing load on the client's device. Proprietary algorithms and processing cadence developed by ARway ensure optimal localization accuracy, battery efficiency and cross-platform compatibility.

ARway's CEO Evan Gappelberg comments, "This patent is not just a testament to ARway's technical acumen but also highlights its commitment to delivering enhanced AR experiences." He continues, "ARway is poised to make a significant impact across a multitude of industries, propelling user engagement to new heights, catalyzing new business opportunities in AR and helping to usher in the Spatial computing age."

ARway's remarkable invention is set to redefine the future of Augmented Reality. With this inventive step, ARway continues to champion technological innovation, firmly establishing itself at the forefront of the AR Spatial computer space.

Recent News

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by AI providing an array of augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. It's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPIN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. It's optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
[email protected]

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762434/ARwayai-Files-Pivotal-Augmented-Reality-Patent-For-its-Ground-Breaking-Indoor-Navigation-Technology

img.ashx?id=762434

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.