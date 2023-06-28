New Provisional Patent Enables Large Scale Location Persistent AR Experiences & Device Tracking with Computer Vision

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market . With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation.

This latest provisional patent filing follows the previously announced Digital Twin patent and is the 2nd in a series of patents planned to secure ARway's groundbreaking technology. This pioneering system tackles one of AR's most notable challenges, ensuring large-scale location persistence in indoor spaces without the need for expensive retrofitting. Instead, ARway's patent-pending technology harmoniously integrates visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database. Once a marker is detected, the system cross-references this with the digital map, determining the device's physical location. From this point onwards, the device tracks its movement using visual-inertial odometry (VIO), thus maintaining a continual location estimate. To account for variances in sensors and technologies available on individual devices which can range from cell phones and tablets to headsets and smart glasses, the ARway system seamlessly blends computer vision and odometry techniques by identifying additional visual markers in the space. This enables AR location persistence in large spaces like factories, malls, airports and university campuses.

What distinguishes ARway's system is its focus on computational efficiency-, significantly minimizing the processing load on the client's device. Proprietary algorithms and processing cadence developed by ARway ensure optimal localization accuracy, battery efficiency and cross-platform compatibility.

ARway's CEO Evan Gappelberg comments, "This patent is not just a testament to ARway's technical acumen but also highlights its commitment to delivering enhanced AR experiences." He continues, "ARway is poised to make a significant impact across a multitude of industries, propelling user engagement to new heights, catalyzing new business opportunities in AR and helping to usher in the Spatial computing age."

ARway's remarkable invention is set to redefine the future of Augmented Reality. With this inventive step, ARway continues to champion technological innovation, firmly establishing itself at the forefront of the AR Spatial computer space.

About ARway.ai

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by AI providing an array of augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. It's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPIN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. It's optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

