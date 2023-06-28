Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Quebec on June 20, 2023. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel N. Chicoine

4,113,511

91,743

97.8%

2.2%

Anthony E. Dobranowski

3,549,815

655,439

84.4%

15.6%

John C. London

3,550,494

654,760

84.4%

15.6%

Deborah Shannon-Trudeau

4,115,644

89,610

97.9%

2.1%

Serge Verreault

3,550,534

654,720

84.4%

15.6%

Appointment of External Auditors

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Ernst & Young LLP reappointed

4,965,906

47,466

99.1%

0.9%

Consideration of a Special Resolution Approving a Change of the Municipality of Crescita’s Registered Office

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Change of municipality approved

4,181,460

23,794

99.4%

0.6%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For further details, visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

