Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Quebec on June 20, 2023. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel N. Chicoine 4,113,511 91,743 97.8% 2.2% Anthony E. Dobranowski 3,549,815 655,439 84.4% 15.6% John C. London 3,550,494 654,760 84.4% 15.6% Deborah Shannon-Trudeau 4,115,644 89,610 97.9% 2.1% Serge Verreault 3,550,534 654,720 84.4% 15.6%

Appointment of External Auditors

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Ernst & Young LLP reappointed 4,965,906 47,466 99.1% 0.9%

Consideration of a Special Resolution Approving a Change of the Municipality of Crescita’s Registered Office

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST FOR AGAINST Change of municipality approved 4,181,460 23,794 99.4% 0.6%

