Intel Corporation today announced that it has agreed to sell an approximately 20% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH (“IMS”) business to Bain Capital Special Situations (“Bain Capital”), in a transaction that values IMS at approximately $4.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. IMS will operate as a standalone subsidiary and will continue to be led by CEO Dr. Elmar Platzgummer.

Since inventing multi e-beam technology and introducing the first commercial multi-beam mask writer in 2015, Vienna, Austria-based IMS has been an industry leader in multi-beam mask writing for advanced technology nodes. Intel initially invested in IMS in 2009 and ultimately acquired the business in 2015. Since the acquisition, IMS has delivered a significant return on investment to Intel while growing its workforce and production capacity by four times and delivering three additional product generations.

Today, as EUV technology becomes broadly adopted in leading-edge technologies, the multi-beam mask writing tools required to create advanced EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) masks are increasingly critical components to the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. This investment will position IMS to capture the significant market opportunity for multi-beam mask writing tools by accelerating innovation and enabling deeper cross-industry collaboration.

“The advancement of lithography is critical to driving continued progress in the semiconductor industry, and mask writing plays a central role in the industry’s transition to new patterning technologies, such as high-NA EUV,” said Matt Poirier, senior vice president of Corporate Development at Intel. “Bain Capital’s investment and partnership will provide IMS with increased independence and bring strategic perspective to help accelerate the next phase of lithography technology innovation, ultimately benefitting the ecosystem as a whole.”

Platzgummer said, “We are pleased to gain a valuable partner in Bain Capital, which has a long history of partnering with companies to drive growth and value creation. They share our conviction in the meaningful opportunity ahead for IMS as EUV becomes more pervasive and high-NA EUV moves from development into high-volume manufacturing in the second half of the decade. We look forward to expanding our ability to support the world’s largest chip producers, who rely on our technology to produce current and next generations of semiconductor products.”

Marvin Larbi-Yeboa, a partner at Bain Capital, said, “As the global leader and innovator of emerging technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and nanotech industries, we believe IMS is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive secular tailwinds as additional chip production capacity comes online and build on its leading competitive position, tech differentiation and cutting-edge product capabilities.”

Will Tetler, a managing director at Bain Capital, added, “We look forward to partnering with IMS’ exceptional management team and Intel to employ our deep industry experience and value-creation capabilities to support the business’ long-term growth strategy through further investment in its leading-edge tech and product portfolio to enable IMS to extend its competitive market position.”

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About IMS Nanofabrication

IMS Nanofabrication GmbH, an Austrian business and subsidiary of Intel Corporation, is the global technology leader for multi-beam mask writers. Its customers are the largest chip manufacturers in the world, who rely on its technology to produce current and future chip generations. IMS’ innovative multi-beam writers play a key role in chip manufacturing and provide significant added value to the semiconductor industry. They are continually customized and refined by an interdisciplinary team, in line with the latest market demands. Over the last 10 years, IMS has perfected its electron-based multi-beam technology. The first-generation multi-beam mask writer, MBMW-101, is successfully operating all over the world. The second-generation multi-beam mask writer, MBMW-201, entered the mask writer market in the first quarter of 2019 for the 5nm technology node. And this year, IMS is launching MBMW-301, a fourth-generation multi-beam mask writer that delivers unprecedented performance. Learn more at www.ims.co.at%2Fen%2F.

About Bain Capital Special Situations

Bain Capital Special Situations is a global team of investors who have driven value creation for more than 20 years. Bain Capital Special Situations has $18 billion in assets under management and has invested more than $28 billion since our inception in 2002. We provide bespoke capital solutions to meet the diverse needs of companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners. Across all market cycles, the strategy brings together credit, equity, corporate and real asset expertise to partner where traditional providers cannot. Our dedicated, global team of more than 100 investment and portfolio professionals contribute the local expertise and capabilities that enable these diverse investments. For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbaincapitalspecialsituations.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding the planned investment by Bain Capital Special Situations (“Bain Capital”) in IMS Nanofabrication GmbH (“IMS”), including the timing of closing and possible implications of such investment on the IMS business. Such forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including as a result of a failure to receive regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction; the risk that the expected benefits of the transaction, including as a result of the increased independence of IMS, may not be realized or that the sale of a minority ownership in IMS may adversely impact the IMS business or Intel; disputes or potential litigation related to the transaction or the ownership, control and operation of the IMS business, including as it relates to Intel; unanticipated costs related to the transaction or the IMS business that may be incurred; risks as to the retention of key IMS personnel and customers; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; changes in demand for semiconductor manufacturing tools; the high level of competition and rapid technological change in the semiconductor industry; and other risks and uncertainties described in Intel’s earnings release dated April 27, 2023, 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release reflects Intel management views as of the date hereof unless an earlier date is specified. Intel does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

