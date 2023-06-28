NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today published its 14th annual sustainability report, “Investing in Tomorrow, Today.”



The report includes notable highlights from 2022 and milestones for Apollo’s sustainability program, including:

Deploying $6B in clean energy and climate investments across asset classes, furthering progress toward our $50B target 1 .

across asset classes, furthering progress toward our $50B target . Achieving more than $1B in direct and indirect spending with diverse suppliers across Apollo-managed funds’ Private Equity portfolio.

across Apollo-managed funds’ Private Equity portfolio. Completing 12,680 hours of employee volunteer service to support community partners, nonprofit organizations, and other philanthropic causes.

to support community partners, nonprofit organizations, and other philanthropic causes. Awarding nearly $3M in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations working to expand opportunity through the Apollo Opportunity Foundation.

working to expand opportunity through the Apollo Opportunity Foundation. Expanding the breadth of our ESG due diligence for investments by:



Building and deploying enhanced carbon assessment frameworks and ESG value creation playbooks for Private Equity; Developing sector-specific ESG and impact assessment frameworks for Credit; and, Elevating our ESG data infrastructure and capabilities.

for investments by:

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “At Apollo, we’re in the business of making things better. Every action and every day, we are focused on making things better for our investors, shareholders, communities, employees, and the environment. This approach is embedded in our business, culture, and operations.”

The 14th annual report provides a comprehensive overview of Apollo’s sustainability strategy and highlights the firm’s integrated platform, extensive investment knowledge, longstanding leadership in ESG data collection and reporting, and strategic approach to drive returns and success for the company and its stakeholders.

“When I look back at the past two years, I’m really proud of what we have accomplished,” said Dave Stangis, Apollo’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “It has been a phase of foundation building, during which we took an industry-leading, integrated sustainability strategy and grew its reach and capabilities.”

For the first time, Apollo is reporting against the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”). The report is also informed by recognized reporting frameworks including the Global Reporting Index (“GRI”), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”), and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).

In addition to the 14th annual sustainability report, the Firm also published an ESG Reporting Supplement, which details the activities of certain companies in which Apollo-managed funds have invested. For the first time, the ESG Reporting Supplement includes data on certain properties owned by certain Apollo-managed real estate funds.

View Apollo’s 14th annual sustainability report and ESG Reporting Supplement.

1 Achieved by and a target of Apollo-managed funds.