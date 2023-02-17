PR Newswire

Over 25,000 students across six campuses will benefit from Instructure Learning Platform flagship product Canvas LMS and Impact by Instructure

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure , the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, has announced that Ohio University selected Canvas learning management system ( LMS ) as part of a major initiative to transform and modernize its learning experience and increase student success.

The university's main campus in Athens and five regional campuses will implement Canvas alongside Impact by Instructure, a data and analytics solution that improves adoption and evaluates the impact of edtech, as part of its migration to the Instructure Learning Platform. This means the university can use insights to make informed decisions and evolve its offerings to best suit the needs of students, faculty and admins alike.

"After 20 years of working with a different LMS, we are confident that the transition to a more modern, user-friendly learning management system will support Ohio's initiatives to integrate active learning design and optimize campus space usage," said Elizabeth Sayrs, Executive Vice President and Provost at Ohio University. "Canvas will be a pillar in transforming the students' learning experience and Its intuitiveness and simple-to-use features will help increase student engagement and adoption rates."

In 2022, the university's Spring 2022 LMS faculty survey highlighted the significant growth in LMS usage and revealed needs calling for improving the university's LMS experience. As a result, the Office of Information Technology (OIT) conducted a comprehensive evaluation process that included input from students, faculty and staff across each of its campuses and resulted in the selection of the Instructure Learning Platform, including Canvas LMS .

"With the adoption of Canvas and Impact, we are excited to offer our faculty tools that will allow them to enhance the course design process while allowing for a consistent student experience and time optimization. For example, by creating templates they may reuse for their courses or creating course content in Canvas Commons and pulling those into courses at any time, our educators will be able to spend more time on instruction," said Chris Ament, Chief Information Officer at Ohio University.

Ohio University is recognized nationally for its arts, journalism, business and medicine programs and for research and scholarship in avionics, biotechnology, communications, education, environmental studies, history, pipeline corrosion, physics and psychology.

"We are excited to partner with Ohio University in its commitment to student success and join them in this new stage of its learning and teaching evolution, " said Justin Beck, senior vice president of sales at Instructure. "By migrating to Instructure's robust learning platform and tapping into the extensive Instructure community of users, the university is adding a trusted strategic partner to help meet student demands for more flexibility and personalization in the learning experience."

