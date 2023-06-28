New ID R&D Patent Bolsters Advantages of Frictionless Facial Liveness Detection

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ID+R%26amp%3BD, an award-winning provider of frictionless liveness detection and voice biometrics products, has been granted a patent for a novel approach to detecting the spoof attacks that threaten digital onboarding and biometric authentication. The method increases the speed and accuracy of IDLive Face, ID R&D’s product for frictionless facial liveness detection, further advancing the competitive advantages of its passive approach. Eliminating user friction contributed by spoof detection has demonstrated meaningful benefits in the form of significantly lower abandonment rates and improved customer satisfaction.

“Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence bring new challenges to securing digital onboarding and authentication — particularly from deepfakes — and we expect this trend to persist,” commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-Founder of ID R&D, a Mitek company. “Fortunately, we are also working hard to research and develop new ways to leverage AI to its full potential to counter AI-powered fraud.”

A recent innovation in AI is to use visual transformers to focus attention on the most important data when training neural networks. Techniques of the new patent apply an analogous approach to liveness detection by highlighting the most meaningful areas of a face image during analysis. Properly weighting the most relevant facial regions instead of using only image-wide characteristics has made IDLive Face significantly faster and more accurate, and in turn, more secure and user-friendly. The technology comes at a time when identity-related fraud continues to be the most frequent type of fraud reported by consumers, according to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission.

About ID+R%26amp%3BD

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter+and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621816397r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621816397/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.