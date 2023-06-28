Xerox today kicked off its first in-person channel partner event post-pandemic, hosted in Miami, Florida. The Xerox Partner Summit 2023, “Forward Together” will take place June 21-23 and focus on the importance of collaboration as Xerox continues to expand its offerings into software and services, which will power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow.

"Xerox has always been committed to delivering client-centric solutions, but now our legacy of innovation is only emboldened by the digitally-driven technology solutions we’re developing to meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce," said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. "We’re committed to helping our partners reach their own growth targets. It’s a very collaborative process. We rely on our partners to help steer the channel vision, and together with the expansion of software, we can accelerate growth.”

Events during the summit will include demos, networking opportunities, and a “Voice of the Partner” panel session with partners from around the globe. The event will also feature a keynote speech from Louella+Fernandes, director and owner of Quocirca, on “The Race to Relevance in the Era of AI”. Channel partners and other attendees are empowered throughout the summit to connect one-on-one with Xerox executives, including CEO Steve Bandrowczak.

Xerox also plans to introduce new offerings for partners including A4 printers and MFPs, FreeFlow Vision production workflow automation software and expanded digital solutions.

The Partner Summit serves as the start to an enhanced Global Partner Program for Xerox. New features of the program include:

Individual, specialized planning sessions aimed to help partners reach their goals through collaborative strategy discussions and action plan development.

Partner Tech Talk podcasts, where the Xerox CEO will chat with Xerox partners and discuss best practices for the larger partner community.

The release of a new partner survey tool which will more accurately capture feedback from partners, helping Xerox meet their needs in the program.

For more information about the Xerox Global Partner Program, visit PartnerPortal.xerox.com.

