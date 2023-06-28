Roblox Scales Brand Innovation and Immersive Advertising Business Through New Partner Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today during Cannes Lions, Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, announced a new Roblox Partner Program designed to scale brand innovation and enable a self-serve, global advertising ecosystem on the platform. The Program’s community-forward approach is focused on engaging a broad network of platform advocates – from Roblox developer studios to early adopters among agencies, brands, and third-party sellers – in global education and best practice sharing for brands. The program also offers all of its partners the same meaningful incentives and transparent Immersive+Ads pricing.

The initial group of signed partners includes early adopters who are already setting the standards of marketing in immersive spaces and are close to the Roblox ecosystem today: Century+Games, Dentsu (the latter is expanding its existing partnership with Roblox in Japan into a global collaboration), Dubit, Playwire, Sawhorse, The+Gang+Group, and Vayner3. These partners bring expertise with creating 3D immersive content, the Roblox community and innovative advertising offerings that can be helpful to other marketers who are new to the platform. All partners have demonstrated long-term commitment to supporting brands that want to enter this new space and made minimum media spend commitments for the next 12 months.

The Roblox Partner Program network will focus on four core areas to help brands reach their business goals: platform education, research and measurement, product/content innovation, and Immersive Ads for faster on-platform content discovery. Brands and talent that want to create a successful presence on Roblox can turn to the Roblox Partner Program members for help with creating an authentic presence and visibility on the platform, while also delivering value to Roblox users.

“This program is yet another step towards our long-term vision of building an economy where anyone can create, sell and earn on our platform, and expanding our community with new partners will play a key role in enabling this future,” said Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox. “The demand from brands to connect and engage with our global audience, be it through 3D immersive experiences, digital items or our new Immersive Ads products for faster on-platform content discovery, continues to grow. Our new Partner Program will support the development of new ecosystems and help us further scale brand innovation and self-serve advertising on the platform.”

"Roblox strives to innovate across the board, and advertising is no exception,” said Ashley McCollum, Head of Immersive Media Solutions at Roblox. “We took a page from the traditional advertising books by building a Partner Program around our new media offering, but changed the game by making it community-forward and welcoming developers alongside agencies and brands so they can partake in the growth of our Immersive Ads business. The founding members of the Roblox Partner Program represent all corners of the advertising ecosystem and have been leaning into Roblox for years. They will be critical to driving brand innovation forward on the platform, ultimately enabling any and all brands to have a presence on Roblox."

For partners in the program, incentives include access to advanced education, resources, data and insights from Roblox. For example, regular webinars and platform immersion days to further education about Roblox, as well as Game Jams and other custom programming rolling out later this year to facilitate collaboration and innovation across the Roblox Partner Program community. All partners will also have access to the same transparent pricing and financial incentives when offering Roblox Immersive+Ads to their clients. The incentives include ad credits based on an upfront media buy commitment (for portfolio-wide client discounts) and/or commission for those selling Immersive Ads directly to their clients. Finally, these partners will help further shape and build brand measurement and other standards for the broader community.

The Roblox Partner Program will continue to expand gradually. Companies interested in joining the Program or interested in working with Roblox partners can inquire+here.

About Roblox
Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world connect, communicate and explore millions of immersive experiences together with their friends on Roblox. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2023 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621701808r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621701808/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.