Time magazine on Wednesday named Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) to the TIME100+Most+Influential+Companies+list, honoring the satellite manufacturer and services provider and other firms for their "extraordinary impact around the world."

Time magazine on Wednesday named Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, honoring the satellite manufacturer and services provider and other firms for their "extraordinary impact around the world." Terran Orbital's recent accomplishments include developing and co-operating the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), shown here in a rendering orbiting the moon. Terran Orbital worked in cooperation with NASA and Advanced Space on the groundbreaking recent mission involving the 55-pound lunar orbiter. Research from CAPSTONE is playing a critical role in facilitating NASA's historic Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface. (Photo: Business Wire)

Time recognized companies based on their "impact, innovation, ambition, and success," with Terran Orbital spotlighted for its design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support for military, civil, and commercial satellite customers.

The magazine solicited company nominations from outside experts and the magazine's global network of contributors and correspondents to spotlight "a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward" for humanity.

"Terran Orbital is thrilled Time magazine is recognizing us for producing cost-effective, cutting-edge satellites in an influential companies list that includes pioneers, industry leaders, innovators, disruptors, and tech titans from around the globe," said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital's chairman, CEO and co-founder. "Terran Orbital is honored to join the ranks of a TIME100 Most Influential Companies list that has included the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Disney, Microsoft, Moderna, Ford, and the NFL."

Time's recognition comes as Terran Orbital marks its 10th anniversary and a string of successes serving the aerospace and defense industries. Recent accomplishments include developing and co-operating the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE).

Terran Orbital worked in cooperation with NASA and Advanced Space on the groundbreaking mission involving a 55-pound lunar orbiter. CAPSTONE is playing a critical role in facilitating NASA's historic Artemis program, which seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface, by verifying the calculated orbital stability for the Lunar Gateway space station.

Terran Orbital broke ground in May on a state-of-the-art 94,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility in Irvine, California. In recent years, Terran Orbital has grown its Irvine operations to include its 15330 Barranca Parkway and 50 Technology Drive facilities and offices at 400 Spectrum Center Drive.

Via Satellite magazine named Terran Orbital among the "Top 10 Hottest Satellite Companies for 2022" for "major, continuing growth" and aspirations to become "the manufacturer of choice for commercial and government smallsat missions." Terran Orbital is currently working on 30-plus programs and is currently manufacturing more than 360 satellites.

Rivada Space Networks recently committed $2.4 billion to Terran Orbital to build 300 satellites. And Lockheed Martin has tasked Terran Orbital with building 42 satellites supporting the federal Space Development Agency's Transport Layer Tranche 1, which is part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

In a Q1 earnings report, Terran Orbital also recently announced an $87 million 16-satellite order from a new customer and a work backlog worth more than $2.5 billion, a 1,300% increase since December 31. The annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, published online and on newsstands now, is in Time magazine's July 3 issue.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

