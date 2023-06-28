Stem's Athena® Named "Best Predictive Analytics Platform" by AI Breakthrough

Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy solutions and services, today announced that its Athena® platform has been selected as winner of the “Best Predictive Analytics Platform” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, the award recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AI market today.

Athena enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Athena’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities analyze a variety of real-time data from solar, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure assets against external factors like weather, utility rates, and grid constraints. The cloud-based Athena platform then forecasts and optimizes the real-time operation of these assets, by storing clean energy until it's needed, and empowering organizations to use more renewable energy when and how it makes the most sense.

“Today, evolving energy challenges and demands are ushering in a new generation of technology-driven climate solutions to navigate the next phase of the clean energy transition. For more than a decade now, Stem has been honing its predictive AI and machine learning platform to accelerate this transition and Athena now stands at the forefront of that mission,” said Larsh Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at Stem. “We are thrilled to be recognized by AI Breakthrough as the linchpin between distributed energy resources, the utility, and grid controls - helping to create greater lifetime value for clean energy assets.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from more than 20 different countries throughout the world.

“AI-driven technologies are surmounting historical challenges to make renewables investment and adoption a clearer reality. We are pleased to recognize Stem’s Athena as a leading innovative software solution driving the clean energy transition,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Until now, renewable assets have been limited to when the sun shines and the winds blow. However, when the grid is constrained or, overnight, when solar energy isn’t being generated, the world needs immediate solutions. Athena’s footprint and the myriad data points that constantly hone its machine learning algorithms result in a vast and growing repository of real-world data that simply can’t be replicated.”

With more than 31 million run-time hours, Athena manages more than 500,000 industrial IoT devices and has executed more than 33,000 automated grid dispatches year-to-date.

About Stem

Stem provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena®, enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough (https%3A%2F%2Ftechbreakthrough.com%2F), a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

