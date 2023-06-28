ROCCAT, the award-winning PC peripherals brand from best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today unveiled its new mechanical masterpiece, the Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The successor to ROCCAT’s multi-award-winning and best-selling Vulcan 120 series keyboards, the Vulcan+II is the first in the esteemed keyboard family to debut the brand’s ridiculously fast and buttery smooth TITAN+II+Mechanical+Switches. ROCCAT’s TITAN II Mechanical Switches come factory pre-lubricated for ultra-smooth actuation, have an optimized transparent housing for improved RGB lighting, and will deliver a durable lifespan up to 80 million keystrokes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621728391/en/

ROCCAT Unveils the All-new Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Photo: Business Wire)

The Vulcan II keeps the series’ award-winning design, with the brand’s signature sleek, low-profile ID, premium aluminum top plate, and beautiful AIMO RGB lighting powered by ROCCAT’s Swarm software suite. It also includes key features like ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+]™ button duplicator technology, full NKRO (n-key rollover), and anti-ghosting technology to ensure every keystroke and combination of key presses register as intended. The Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard launches July 19, 2023, and fans can pre-order now at www.roccat.com and participating retailers in select territories. The Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available for $149.99 MSRP (€159.99).

“ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 series keyboards are synonymous with impeccable quality, top performance, and premium design elements, and the new Vulcan II pushes these areas further to create yet another full-size PC gaming keyboard unrivalled in its class,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Since the original Vulcan keyboard debuted at Computex 2018, the series has earned countless editorial accolades and design awards, and has been a best-selling keyboard in Germany in 2022/2023. We expect these trends to continue with the Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as evidenced in the extremely strong reception to the Vulcan II Max and Mini optical keyboards that launched late last year.”

The Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard joins its Vuclan II Max and Vulcan II Mini optical keyboard siblings, both of which have received high praise from fans and reviewers alike. Noted as one of the most beautiful gaming keyboards on the market, IGN added the Vulcan II Max to its best gaming keyboards list (Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard), as did Tom%26rsquo%3Bs+Hardware (Best Looking Gaming Keyboard), PCMag (Best RGB Gaming Keyboard), and CGMagOnline (Best Keyboard 2023). RTINGS noted, “The ROCCAT Vulcan II [Max & Mini] keyboards are outstanding for gaming,” while TechRadar gave the Mini a 4.5/5 review score. Additionally, consumer reviews on Best+Buy show a 5/5 rating, along with a 4.7/5 rating on Amazon.

ROCCAT’s new Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboardis the first to debut the brand’s redesigned TITAN II Mechanical Switches and offers two options. TITAN II Red/Linear switches have a smooth actuation with minimal resistance making them ideal for competitive gaming, while TITAN II Brown/Tactile switches have a gentle bump mid-press for those who appreciate light feedback. The Vulcan II keys are compatible with many third-party cross-shaped mount keycaps so PC gamers can further personalize the look of their keyboard. ROCCAT’s Swarm software and AIMO lighting lets gamers further customize their setup to enjoy a vivid and immersive RGB lighting experience with 16.8 million color options. AIMO lighting technology also allows the Vulcan II to sync with other AIMO-enabled ROCCAT peripherals to create a stunning desktop PC gaming station.

Providing additional comfort and support during long gaming sessions, the Vulcan II comes with a detachable cushioned wrist rest. Its anodized aluminum top plate reinforces the keyboard’s structural integrity, helps protect against wear and tear, and adds to the Vulcan II’s premium and stunning aesthetic. The Vulcan II also comes equipped with a full set of media keys and a push-to-mute volume knob, and 4MB onboard memory to save four profiles of custom lighting, key reassignment, and more. ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes in Ash Black or Arctic White.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated+customer+support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621728391/en/