1 hours ago
Just Right Products Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors ( ADMQ), is pleased to announce sales double-digit growth for Q2

FORT WORTH, TX, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Just Right Products Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors ( ADMQ), is pleased to announce sales double-digit growth for Q2 2023. April 2023 sales were up 26% and May sales were up 12% over the same months of 2022. The company anticipates these trends continuing due to the smooth transition of the recent asset purchase of Innovative Impressions.

Additionally, ADM Endeavors has hired Alex Archer as our new CFO. Alex has experience with the public sector through past employment with a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. His number one priority is to implement procedures that will allow us to scale for our planned growth.

We have engaged Eyncon Engineering (https://constructionengineer.co/ ) to take charge of the engineering and permitting on our much-needed new facility. Eyncon’s Mark Medina has already resolved issues with the city that our previous engineer could not. He is hopeful we can start building in July. Updates and photos will document our progress at our ADM Endeavors Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/admqendeavors/).

Marc Johnson, CEO, said, “Our team is making great strides adapting to the challenging economic environment and changing customer base. I am pleased with the increase in sales, margins, and profits. With the help from Mark from Eyncon and Alex, our new CFO, we are in a much better position to handle our anticipated future growth.”

About Eyncon Engineering

As a Construction Engineering consulting firm, Eyncon Engineering applies expertise and experience leveraging all disciplines to minimize the lack of a collaborative work environment. Whether your business is small or large, and whether your projects involve public infrastructure or private development, Eyncon seeks to save money, reduce risks and ensure sustainable results.

About ADM Endeavors

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.62 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe -harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts
ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.840.6271 | [email protected]
Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group | 410.825.3930 | [email protected]

