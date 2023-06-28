Today, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), a global leader in metals recycling, was named to TIME’s third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The ranking highlights 100 companies that are making an extraordinary impact around the world.

“We are honored to be a part of TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential Companies,” said Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and CEO of Schnitzer. “The use of recycled metals is an important strategic solution for companies, industries, and governments focused on carbon reduction, and our work and our purpose have never been more relevant than they are today. As a 117-year-old Company with roots in the “old economy,” this recognition is a great example of how sustainability principles can be successfully applied to industrial companies.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Schnitzer’s inclusion in the TIME100 list is the Company’s latest global recognition. Earlier this year, the Company was named the Most+Sustainable+Company+in+the+World by Corporate Knights and was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies for the ninth consecutive year.

The full list of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2023: time.com%2F100companies

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4.1 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

