Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today introduced its configure-to-order, high-performance server platform, which is purpose-built to support time-sensitive, low-latency cloud and fintech applications. Jabil’s new J312-S 1U and JS322-S 2U servers are powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon dual socket processors and feature customizable, high-speed, and low-latency I/O options, along with NVMe, SAS, and SATA hot-pluggable storage capabilities.

“Now more than ever, Jabil customers are looking for tailored, turnkey compute, network, and storage platforms that are designed and delivered to their exact specifications,” said Ed Bailey, vice president of technology for Cloud and Enterprise Infrastructure, Jabil. “The launch of Jabil’s new server family builds upon our proven expertise in handling the most demanding workloads to tackle the fintech industry’s special performance requirements.”

Powering High Performance

According to Adroit+Market+Research, the global financial technology market is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20% to reach $699.5B by 2030. Market growth is anticipated to be driven by an increase in mobile banking and e-commerce, as well as advancements in financial-trading algorithms to support securities trading, market data ingestion, and quantitative market research analysis.

Jabil’s customer-centric approach prioritizes both technical and business requirements, resulting in highly configurable servers that are optimized for flexibility, scalability, and reliability. With the launch of Jabil’s J312-S and J322-S servers, customers can reap the performance, management, and security benefits of application optimization tuning and customizable BIOS/firmware. Moreover, the new Jabil servers feature an innovative air-cooling solution that offers lower upfront cost and ease of deployment over liquid cooling options.

Jabil’s J312-S and J322-S servers take advantage of the unparalleled performance of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor microarchitecture to offer elevated power efficiency and data-integrity protection, ensuring better response times for applications that run simultaneously. Low-latency, high-speed performance is further realized through support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory, and Computer Express Link™ (CXL) 1.1. Additionally, the servers support the latest high-performance Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) accelerators, as well as NVMe PCI Gen5 and SAS 4 (24G) SSD options for achieving the highest levels of system performance.

“We’ve been collaborating with Jabil to integrate Intel processors for three generations of Xeon Scalable processors, and we are excited to see how their innovative architecture and system design will help to unleash the full potential of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for their customers,” said Zane Bell, corporate vice president and general manager of the Data Center Platform Engineering & Architecture (DPEA) group, Intel. “4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors have the most built-in accelerators of any CPU on the market to deliver performance and power efficiency advantages across the fastest-growing cloud workloads, including AI, analytics, and fintech. Based on standard industry benchmarks representing financial services, we’re seeing up to a 1.6x increase from our previous 3rd Gen and up to 1.5x lead over competition when comparing a 56C 4th Gen Xeon to a 64C 4th Gen AMD EPYC and up to a 1.2x advantage over 96C 4th Gen AMD EPYC.”

Versatile Expandability

A versatile array of configuration options is available for Jabil’s new server line, including choices of network adapters, accelerators, NVMe, SAS, or SATA drive slots that can be expanded to meet future growth requirements. Additionally, a variety of network, accelerator, and storage controller connectivity options are available to accommodate specific fintech workloads.

Jabil has collaborated with Napatech to offer a configuration featuring their programmable SmartNICs to deliver the performance, reliability, and data integrity needed for the most demanding fintech use cases. The J312-S and J322-S servers can be configured to order with Xilinx® XtremeScale™ Ethernet adapters and Alveo™ data center accelerators.

Complete Product Lifecycle Management

Jabil servers are supported by a Design-to-Dust™ product lifecycle management methodology that starts at the design phase and extends across the major milestones of product development and engineering, supply chain and logistics, volume manufacturing, system integration and assembly, customer delivery, and product decommissioning. A full complement of warranty and support services are available, including advanced replacement and onsite break-fix services. This extensive suite of services has fueled the design, delivery, and support of more than six million platforms of available configurations that support the complex growth of cloud-computing and hyper-scale data centers for customers worldwide.

Product Availability

Jabil’s J312-S and J322-S servers are available now. More detailed product specifications can be found at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jabil.com%2Findustries%2Fcloud-data-centers.html

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights, and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

