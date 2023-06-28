ENCINO, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Cloud Services, a leading cloud services provider and division of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK), has been recognized as an AWS Well-Architected Partner. This accreditation and inclusion into the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program acknowledges NETSOL Cloud Services' expertise in delivering exceptional cloud solutions and allows NETSOL Cloud Services to establish good architectural habits, reduce risks, and respond faster to changes that affect designs, applications, and workloads, solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader.



Inclusion in the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program highlights NETSOL Cloud Services' commitment to designing, building, and maintaining secure, reliable, and efficient cloud architectures, and demonstrates its ability to optimize performance, security, reliability, cost efficiency, and operational excellence for clients.

"As an AWS Well-Architected Partner, we are proud to be recognized for our dedication to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions aligned with industry best practices," said Raj Harjika, VP of Technology at NETSOL Cloud Services. "This achievement showcases our team's expertise and commitment to helping our clients succeed in their digital transformation journey by leveraging the power of the AWS platform."

As an AWS Well-Architected Partner, NETSOL Cloud Services will continue to guide clients through the AWS ecosystem, delivering tailored cloud advisory services that optimize workloads and enhance security measures to ensure peak operational efficiency. This recognition further showcases NETSOL Cloud Services' ability to deliver innovative cloud solutions that provide a competitive edge and drive industry growth.

"We are proud to be recognized as an AWS Well-Architected Partner," said Najeeb Ghauri, CEO of NETSOL Technologies, America. "This distinction validates our team's expertise and dedication to helping clients achieve their business objectives through cloud technology."

About NETSOL Cloud Services

NETSOL Cloud Services is a leading provider of cloud services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of the cloud to achieve their goals. Our cloud services are built on a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure, powered by industry-leading technologies and backed by a team of expert engineers and support staff.

Visit us at https://netsolcloudservices.com/

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

