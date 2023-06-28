SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ( RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warfighter, today announces that its new military-grade sUAS, the Teal 2 , has received clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to be designated as a Blue UAS .



The Blue UAS Cleared List is a select group of DoD-approved drones for government users. According to the DoD, these drones “are NDAA compliant, validated as cyber-secure and safe to fly, and are available for government purchase and operation.”

The Teal 2 is the second sUAS from Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones to have passed the rigorous testing required for Blue UAS clearance. Teal’s legacy sUAS, the Golden Eagle, is also on the cleared list, which currently includes fewer than 20 drones in total.

Blue UAS is an initiative of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) , the only DoD organization focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology to solve operational challenges at speed and scale. This acceleration strengthens national security and helps grow the national security innovation base.

“Blue UAS clearance is a high bar to reach for any sUAS because of the extensive vetting process,” said Teal Founder and CEO George Matus. “With this certification, all our customers – military, government and commercial – can be confident that the Teal 2 meets the highest standards for cybersecurity, safety and operation.”

Officially launched in April, the Teal 2 is designed to Dominate the Night™ and arrives as the world’s leading sUAS for night operations. The Teal 2 is the first sUAS to be equipped with Teledyne FLIR 's new Hadron 640R sensor, providing end users with the highest resolution thermal imaging in a small form factor. The Teal 2 also offers the latest intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology, delivering time-critical information and enabling operators to make faster, smarter decisions.

“Blue UAS certification opens the door to greater opportunities for Teal 2,” said Matus. “We can now fill orders that were contingent on certification, and in addition to orders from the U.S. government, we know that governments of allied nations are also more likely to purchase Blue UAS-approved drones.”

Red Cat will exhibit the Teal 2 at the Modern Day Marine expo in Washington, D.C., from June 27-29.

To view a spec sheet for the Teal 2, click here .

To watch a short video about the Teal 2, click here .

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat ( RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “ Dominate the Night™ .” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Teal 2, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA:

Anthony Priwer

Dalton Agency

Phone: (615) 515-4891

Email: [email protected]