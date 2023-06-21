PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX, Financial), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Haystack Oncology.

Haystack Oncology has developed a highly sensitive minimal-residual disease (MRD) testing technology, based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), to aid in the early detection of residual or recurring cancer and better inform therapy decisions. Quest expects to incorporate this MRD technology into the development of new blood-based clinical lab services for solid tumor cancers available beginning in 2024.

About Haystack Oncology

Haystack Oncology uses the next generation of ctDNA detection technology to see through the noise and uncover the lowest levels of ctDNA in blood to report residual, recurrent, or resistant disease earlier than other MRD tests. Designed by cancer genomics pioneers and liquid biopsy experts, Haystack's tumor-informed MRD test is best positioned to deliver the right treatment to the right person at the right time. Haystack is based in Baltimore, MD, and has research facilities in Hamburg, Germany. Learn more at www.HaystackOncology.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our approximately 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

