NEW YORK, June 21, 2023

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, its wholly-owned broker-dealer and registered investment advisor subsidiary, appeared as a guest on "The Claman Countdown," Fox Business' highly rated program that helps investors make sense of the day's market moves. Mr. Wool provided expert opinion on the sectors with the most pre-IPO potential and where he sees opportunity for investors during a lively discussion with show host, Liz Claman.

Mr. Wool has deep experience in the financial services and banking sectors having held senior level roles across many of Wall St.'s top firms including Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, and Revere Securities. He currently is also a board member of the Dominari Holdings Inc.

Dominari Securities is a full-service boutique investment bank catering to growth-minded, high-net worth individuals, family offices, small-to-midsized institutions, entrepreneurs, and founders.

A replay of the interview is available at: https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6329807372112

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

