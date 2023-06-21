PR Newswire

Company expands its distribution footprint across the United States

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Bibb Distributing in the great state of Georgia. Bibb Distributing will be distributing the Company's Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to Walmart and other leading retail super markets and convenience store chains in the 15 counties it covers in Georgia. Georgia is the second new state the Company has expanded its distribution footprint to in the month of June, also recently adding a distribution partner in Utah.

Established over 60 years ago, Bibb Distributing's vision is to lead the industry in product assortment and innovation while nurturing positive customer relationships. They offer the best in malts, plus an ever-growing selection of today's most sought-after beverages.

"I am excited to share with our stockholders and consumers that we have expanded to the great state of Georgia through our new partnership with Bibb Distributing," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Bibb Distributing is a leader when it comes to distribution and the go-to distributor in their respective markets. We are excited for the opportunity in partnering with Bibb and our team looks forward to building Ooh La Lemin in their markets."

Clark continued, "Our team is working to partner with additional distributors in Georgia in order to cover all counties throughout the state so that we have contiguous coverage. With our partnership with Bibb Distributing, we anticipate adding additional distribution partners in Georgia will move quickly.

For more information regarding Bibb Distributing, please visit:

https://www.bibbdistributing.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverage-inc-partners-with-bibb-distributing-to-distribute-ooh-la-lemin-in-georgia-301856436.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage Inc