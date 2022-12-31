Hesai and NavVis Join Forces to Revolutionize Reality Capture with Cutting-Edge Lidar Sensor Technology

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), a global leader in lidar sensor solutions, is delighted to announce its work with NavVis, a global leader in reality capture and digital factory solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of reality capture, as NavVis has selected Hesai as its exclusive lidar sensor provider for its industry-leading device, NavVis VLX 3, which enables efficient scan-to-BIM workflows.

NavVis has gained a stellar reputation for delivering comprehensive and highly detailed reality capture data for digital twin and industrial use cases in manufacturing, especially for factory planning, assembly planning, and shopfloor operations. They have supported major manufacturing companies like Volkswagen, Siemens, and BMW. Their innovative wearable mobile imaging system, NavVis VLX 3, enables laser scanning professionals to efficiently capture and analyze intricate environments, facilitating the accurate and efficient creation of Building Information Models (BIM).

The VLX 3 by NavVis will use Hesai's all-new XT32M2X lidar sensor. By choosing Hesai as their lidar sensor provider, NavVis ensures that their solution benefits from the most advanced and reliable lidar technology available in the market. Hesai's state-of-the-art lidar sensors offer exceptional 120 m range performance, accuracy with 32 laser channels, and reliability, empowering NavVis users to capture precise and comprehensive data with unparalleled efficiency. Based on the joint industry expertise of these two companies, Hesai has designed these lidar sensors specifically to serve industries such as reality capture, AEC, and scan-to-BIM.

"We are thrilled to partner with NavVis, a true leader in the reality capture industry" said Bob in den Bosch, Senior VP of Sales, at Hesai Technology. "NavVis has consistently demonstrated a commitment to pushing the boundaries of reality capture technology, and we are proud to be chosen as their lidar sensor provider. This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise and technological prowess to provide the industry with an unmatched solution that revolutionizes the way complex environments are captured and analyzed".

NavVis Co-founder and CTO, Mr. Georg Schroth, expressed his enthusiasm for the work together, stating, "Hesai Technology has proven to be a true partner in delivering us the exact lidar sensor that we need to provide survey-grade quality to our customers. By integrating their technology into our mobile mapping system, NavVis VLX 3, we can deliver an even more powerful and efficient solution. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing the highest quality data and services to our clients, enabling them to make informed decisions based on reality and streamline their scanning workflows".

The collaboration is set to revolutionize reality capture, empowering professionals to capture and analyze complex environments with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

About Hesai Technology
Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 lidar units in total. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

About NavVis
BUILD BETTER REALITY — Bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds through reality capture technology that provides the digital foundation for the world you want to live in. NavVis supplies fast, reliable spatial data to service providers and enterprises seeking to capture photorealistic digital twins of the built environment. And its digital factory solutions enable greater organizational operability, productivity, agility, and profitability. Learn more at www.navvis.com.

