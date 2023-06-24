GWUOHS Seniors To Be Celebrated With A Well-Deserved Commencement Ceremony

2 hours ago
George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS), a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 24th, 1 pm EDT.

“As the Class of 2023 prepares to take charge of the next chapter in their lives, we know their time at GWUOHS has set them up for success,” said Alison Mistretta, GWUOHS Head of School. “We are so proud of all they have achieved, and to have been their partner on their academic and personal journeys thus far.”

The GWUOHS class of 2023 includes 118 graduates. This year’s graduating class reports earning over 14M in scholarships and awards.

Most graduates will attend four-year college and universities this fall, having been admitted to schools across the country and around the globe. Among others, notable college acceptances include Northwestern University, Cornell University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, and University of California-Los Angeles. Some graduates plan to attend community college or trade schools, while others plan to join the workforce or have structured gap year plans.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

GWUOHS invites all families and friends to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: George Washington University Online High School 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 24, 2023, 1 PM EDT

WHERE: Virtual

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Alison Mistretta at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About the George Washington University Online High School

The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) is a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. GWUOHS gives parents and students in grades 8-12 the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about GWUOHS, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.gwuohs.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

