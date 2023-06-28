Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced today that members of its scientific and regulatory teams from around the world have been invited to present their scientific research at several conferences in the third quarter of 2023. Presentation topics will include solutions to food production challenges, the role of nutrition in preventative healthcare, protein quality and the effects of protein on muscle recovery, and the improvement of nutrition analysis.

“Not only is our ongoing research critical to the development and quality of Herbalife’s products and the advancement of the industry, but it also enables us to provide Herbalife independent distributors and their customers with materials developed by experts,” said Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Control at Herbalife. “As part of our mission as an industry leader, we firmly believe that the power of science can help people live their best lives.”

Herbalife’s health and wellness, and scientific experts will present to government officials, university professors, and other industry leaders during the following conferences:

%3Cb%3ENutrition+Society+of+Malaysia+38%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Scientific+Conference%3C%2Fb%3E, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—July 4-5

Aligned with the Society’s commitment to promote, advance and disseminate scientific knowledge in order to promote healthy eating and active lifestyles in Malaysia, Dr. Rimbawan, Ph.D., Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board member, Indonesia, will give a presentation titled, “The Role of Nutrition in Preventive Healthcare: A Comprehensive Approach for Healthcare and Wellness Transformation.”

%3Cb%3EIDEA+World+Convention+2023%3C%2Fb%3E, Los Angeles, California—July 12-16

The mission of this conference is to bring fitness to as many people as possible by gathering health and fitness professionals from around the world. Attendees receive comprehensive education in exercise programming, research, and best business practices. Dana Ryan Ph.D., MA., MBA, director, Sports Performance, Nutrition and Education at Herbalife and Michelle Ricker, RDN, director, Worldwide Health Education and Training at Herbalife will give a presentation titled, “How to Maximize Exercise Performance and Recovery with Protein.”

%3Cb%3EInternational+Conference+on+Adaptations+and+Nutrition+in+Sports+%28ICANS%29+2023%3C%2Fb%3E, Singapore—July 19-21

ICANS is the largest international nutrition conference, organized by the Asian Nutrition Society for Sports and Health (ANSSH), the International Society of Adaptive Medicine (ISAM) and the Asian Society of Kinesiology (ASK). Herbalife will award travel grants to ten young scientists from the Asia Pacific region who submit abstracts in the study of health and wellness, including muscle metabolism and health; macronutrients, micronutrients and supplements; nutrition for health and performance in a warming world; and exercise and nutrition for brain health and performance; among others.

Additionally, Herbalife will award $4,750 USD for best oral and poster presentations to winners selected by a panel of ICANS scientific members.

%3Cb%3EAmerican+Society+for+Nutrition+%28ASN%29+Annual+Meeting%3C%2Fb%3E, Boston, Massachusetts—July 21

ASN is an organization whose mission is to advance the science, education and practice of nutrition by bringing together the world’s top researchers, clinical nutritionists and industry.

The Herbalife Nutrition Institute, composed of key scientific opinion leaders from around the world in the fields of nutrition, exercise physiology, behavioral medicine, and public health, will sponsor satellite symposium, titled “The Global Nutrition Transition: Improving Nutrient Analysis and Monitoring of Metabolic Markers.” Topics to be discussed include the challenges of nutrient analysis and biomarkers, advances in diet quality through nutrient profiling, a novel method of assessing protein quality, and the challenges of phytonutrient database development.

Dr. Donald Layman, Ph.D., MS, Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois, Champagne-Urbana, Illinois and Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board member, will give a presentation titled, “A Novel Method for Assessing Protein Quality.”

1st International Workshop on Molecular Authentication of Chinese Medicinal Material & Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China— August 3-5

Organized by the Guangdong Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Li Dak Sum Yip Yio Chin R&D Centre for Chinese Medicine and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, this inaugural conference intends to establish a collaborative platform on molecular testing to drive the industry forward. Zhengfei Lu, Ph.D., principal scientist of Molecular Applications at Herbalife, will give a presentation titled,“Application of a Modified Tetra-primer ARMS-PCR Assay for the Authentication of Botanical Identity.”

