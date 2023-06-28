Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that 18 of its carbon black manufacturing sites have been recognized by the International+Carbon+Black+Association%26rsquo%3Bs (ICBA) Safety Performance Recognition Program. Across the company’s global network, 16 of its carbon black facilities received the gold award and two received the bronze award for their outstanding safety performance in 2022. A total of 24 ICBA member manufacturing facilities were recognized for above average safety performance, with Cabot receiving 75% of all industry facility awards.

“We are honored to be recognized again this year by the ICBA for our unwavering commitment to protecting our most valued asset – our employees,” said Bart Kalkstein, executive vice president and president, Reinforcement Materials segment. “The safety of our employees is deeply ingrained in our Cabot culture, and I am tremendously proud of the efforts and commitment of our teams across our global network to ensure that everyone returns home in the same condition as when they arrived at work each day. We remain dedicated to continuously evaluating and implementing new strategies and operational procedures at our carbon black facilities that foster a safe work environment and advance our leadership in safety performance.”

Through its Safety Performance Recognition Program, the ICBA identifies facilities across the globe that have excelled in protecting the carbon black industry’s most precious resource: its workforce. This program acknowledges outstanding safety records and helps to educate policymakers and the public about the carbon black industry’s genuine regard for making employee safety a pre-condition for successful operations. Furthermore, the Safety Performance Recognition Program is designed to share good safety practices, enhance awareness, and to promote safety 24-hours a day at the facility level.

For more information about Cabot’s commitment to safety, health, environment, and sustainability, visit cabotcorp.com%2Fsustainability.

ABOUT ICBA

The ICBA is a scientific, non-profit corporation originally founded in 1977. The purpose of the ICBA is to sponsor, conduct, and participate in investigations, research, and analyses relating to the health, safety, and environmental aspects of the production and use of carbon black. The association is managed and administered by a Board of Directors appointed by the member companies. This Board of Directors sets the strategy and provides overall direction to The Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) and the regional Product Safety and Regulatory Committees (PSRCs), while integrating and overseeing the activities of the SAG and PSRCs to determine objectives and priorities. For more details, visit carbon-black.org

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing+carbons, specialty+carbons, battery+materials, engineered+elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+metal+oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

