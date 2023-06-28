Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech laser systems.

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD is the perfect tool for quickly and effectively cleaning bottle molds. The technology provides operators with a cost-effective and eco-friendly method of removing corrosion from plastic bottle molds in manufacturing settings. Using this cutting-edge technology, operators can increase throughput speeds while saving on costs.

"Our CleanTech product provides a state-of-the-art solution to multiple industry-specific needs," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. "As a go-to solution provider in our industry, we are proud to continue helping professionals worldwide address their challenges."

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laserphotonics.com%2Fspn or contact our sales department at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621982684/en/