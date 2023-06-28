TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced today that it has landed at No. 64 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500 List. TD SYNNEX reported revenue of $62.3 billion for fiscal 2022.

“Earning this ranking is a result of the great work of our co-workers to drive the growth and evolution of our organization, which ensures we continue to lead the industry and deliver superior solutions to our customers and vendors,” said Rich Hume, CEO, TD SYNNEX. “I am excited for the opportunities ahead for TD SYNNEX as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of solutions and elevate the value we deliver to our stakeholders.”

FORTUNE 500 companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2023. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency.

For more information about the FORTUNE 500 List, visit fortune.com%2Ffortune500.

