Advanced Technical Career College Partnership with MedCerts Brings New Opportunities for Students

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Advanced+Technical+Career+College (ATCC) has partnered with MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, to offer MedCerts courses to students.

The new partnership diversifies the educational opportunities that ATCC offers to students and expands the reach of MedCerts’ high quality healthcare training programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with ATCC to create and encourage a collaborative learning environment that draws on both of our strengths,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts. “By leveraging each other’s strengths and shared resources, we will achieve our goals and improve the education experience of our students.”

With recent+reports finding that 77 percent of employers are having trouble filling roles due to talent shortages, this new alliance aims to address those shortages and arm individuals with the skills they need to fill in-demand roles.

“By collaborating with MedCerts, ATCC moves closer to its vision of enabling adult learners to pursue new careers or higher education without incurring lifelong debt,” said Edy Romain President/ CEO at Advanced Technical Career College. “This partnership will also allow ATCC to support MedCerts’ mission of eliminating the skills shortage in the workforce by providing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

About Advanced Technical Career College

Advanced Technical Career College (ATCC) is a career and technical education institution offering short-term education and training needed to equip workers with the skills and knowledge required to work, operate, innovate, expand, and compete in the Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence, IT, Agriculture, Energy, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Transport & Logistics worldwide workforce market. For more information, visit advancedtechnicalcareercollege.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621499308r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621499308/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.