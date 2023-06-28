Advanced+Technical+Career+College (ATCC) has partnered with MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, to offer MedCerts courses to students.

The new partnership diversifies the educational opportunities that ATCC offers to students and expands the reach of MedCerts’ high quality healthcare training programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with ATCC to create and encourage a collaborative learning environment that draws on both of our strengths,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts. “By leveraging each other’s strengths and shared resources, we will achieve our goals and improve the education experience of our students.”

With recent+reports finding that 77 percent of employers are having trouble filling roles due to talent shortages, this new alliance aims to address those shortages and arm individuals with the skills they need to fill in-demand roles.

“By collaborating with MedCerts, ATCC moves closer to its vision of enabling adult learners to pursue new careers or higher education without incurring lifelong debt,” said Edy Romain President/ CEO at Advanced Technical Career College. “This partnership will also allow ATCC to support MedCerts’ mission of eliminating the skills shortage in the workforce by providing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

About Advanced Technical Career College

Advanced Technical Career College (ATCC) is a career and technical education institution offering short-term education and training needed to equip workers with the skills and knowledge required to work, operate, innovate, expand, and compete in the Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence, IT, Agriculture, Energy, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Transport & Logistics worldwide workforce market. For more information, visit advancedtechnicalcareercollege.com

