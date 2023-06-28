Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened new locations in Lebanon, NH, Elyria, OH and Roanoke, VA serving residential contractors and lumberyards.

The new branch in Lebanon%2C+NH is in Grafton County on the Vermont border. “We are pleased to introduce contractors in this growing area along the Connecticut River to Beacon’s excellent customer service, product range and digital tools like Beacon PRO+ to help them grow their businesses,” commented Gerard Hill, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, New England.

In Elyria%2C+OH, the new branch further supports customers in Cleveland by providing a convenient location on the western side of town in Lorain County. “We have watched the Cleveland-Elyria metro area continue to grow and recognize the opportunity to serve contractors more effectively by adding a location that matches the footprint of our customer base,” commented Todd Skaggs, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Great Lakes.

The new Roanoke, VA branch is dedicated to serving lumberyard customers and is co-located with the Beacon exterior building products branch. “This location along Interstate 81 is key to serving our regional customers. Our inventory range and trucking routes are optimized for our lumberyard customers, and the experienced staff in Roanoke deliver industry-leading service,” explained Clint Wade, Beacon’s National Vice President.

Beacon has opened 10 greenfields to date in 2023. The company anticipated at least 15 by the end of the year as part of its Ambition+2025 goals. Driving above-market growth via footprint expansion is an important pillar of the plan and we continue to progress as committed. Beacon has also completed four acquisitions this year.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 490 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

