Marchex%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that Marchex Engage for Automotive has been selected as the “Best AI-based Solution For Sales” in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more.

Marchex Engage for Automotive is a powerful sales enablement solution that leverages AI, specifically natural language processing and machine learning, to empower dealership sales teams and enhance the buying experience for consumers. By unlocking the content of conversations with car buyers who are highly likely to make a purchase, this solution provides dealership sales teams and vehicle manufacturing customers with the insights and tools they need to close more deals and drive revenue growth.

“Understanding consumer-to-business conversations to improve the vehicle sales process is a game-changer for the automotive industry. This is a sector that has had to evolve as it recovers from a supply-constrained environment. Thanks to Marchex, dealerships, manufacturers, and other key players in the sector can capitalize on consumer data,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Marchex. Their expertise and experience and flexible and scalable platform empower manufacturers and dealers to glean insights that measurably improve their customers’ experience and their own bottom lines.”

In addition, Marchex was recently recognized as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Award winner at the 2023 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards. APPEALIE SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research.

Marchex developed its conversation intelligence capabilities using a massive historical data set: The company annually processes more than one billion minutes of consumer-to-business voice conversations, 500 million phone calls, and 18 million text messages.

“These awards are testament to our team’s hard work, as well as the power and continued evolution of Marchex’s AI-powered solutions,” said Edwin Miller, Marchex CEO. “We are grateful for the recognition and are more committed than ever to continue innovating and delivering on our conversation intelligence platform to help our customers thrive and modernize their processes while increasing efficiency.”

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter, where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE+SaaS+Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. Pronounced “appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS. https%3A%2F%2Fappealie.com%2F.

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

