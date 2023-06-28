Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, has been named to the “TIME100 Most Influential Companies,” a list of 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Seres was included within the ‘Pioneers%26rsquo%3B category.

To develop the list, TIME solicited company nominations from multiple sectors from its editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors selected 100 leading companies following an evaluation based on a range of factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success.

Since being founded over a decade ago, Seres has led the development of microbiome therapeutics as a novel medical modality. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved+VOWST%26trade%3B as the first orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI), a significant unmet need that can result in severe illness and death. Based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Company estimates 156,000 episodes in the U.S. in 2023. Seres is also advancing a pipeline of microbiome therapeutics for the prevention of infectious diseases, and for other serious diseases.

“We are honored that TIME has recognized Seres for its innovative work pioneering microbiome therapeutics as a new medical approach,” said Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres. “With the FDA approval of VOWST™, we have demonstrated the maturity of our technology and we are thrilled to now support patients living with recurrent CDI. In the coming years, we look forward to bringing additional microbiome medicines to other patient groups in need of new therapeutic options.”

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. In June 2023, Seres was named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies. Seres’ lead program, VOWST™, obtained U.S. FDA approval in April 2023 as the first orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI and is being commercialized in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also conducting research to inform further development of microbiome therapeutics for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the commercial opportunity for VOWST and other statements which are not historical fact.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating history; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; the unknown degree and competing factors of market acceptance for VOWST; the competition we will face; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on May 9, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

