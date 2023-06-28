Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the fifth annual Data+Drivers+Awards for North America, the premier Data Cloud awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and reimagining what’s possible with the Data Cloud across their industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621137675/en/

Snowflake Announces Fifth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Transforming The Future of Data, Apps, and Generative AI Across Industries (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s Data Drivers Awards winners consist of data leaders from North American organizations includingBraze, Cemex, Disney, ExxonMobil, and Instacart. Snowflake’s annual Data Drivers Awards winners represent the top individuals and organizations using the Snowflake Data Cloud to innovate, grow, and delight their customers.

“Snowflake customers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with the Data Cloud, leveraging Snowflake’s unified platform to transform their industries with game-changing innovations around generative AI, data science, application development, and more,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. “Every year our Data Drivers Awards recipients continue to amaze me, and this year is no exception as they pioneer new ways to build with Snowflake and drive impact across their organizations and the wider Data Cloud ecosystem.”

The 2023 Data Drivers Awards winners for North America are:

Braze wins the Powered By Snowflake award .This award recognizes how Braze is transforming the marketing industry, enabling customers to collaborate on granular event-level data through secure data sharing to drive actionable insights and customer-centric interactions through the Powered+by+Snowflake program.

wins the .This award recognizes how Braze is transforming the marketing industry, enabling customers to collaborate on granular event-level data through secure data sharing to drive actionable insights and customer-centric interactions through the program. Cemex , with its commitment to sustainable excellence, took the prize in the Data+for+Good category. This award spotlights Cemex’s strategy for reducing its carbon footprint across operations by measuring and controlling CO 2 emissions in all its plants by leveraging a data model powered by Snowflake.

, with its commitment to sustainable excellence, took the prize in the category. This award spotlights Cemex’s strategy for reducing its carbon footprint across operations by measuring and controlling CO emissions in all its plants by leveraging a data model powered by Snowflake. Disney takes home the Data Driver of the Year award . This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy can accelerate new innovations and transform numerous facets of the business. Disney leverages Snowflake as its consolidated cross-organizational data platform, enabling it to capture privacy-safe, rich data within Snowflake’s secure and governed platform to drive insights for increased automation capabilities, data sharing at massive scale and performance, and more to create better customer experiences.

takes home the . This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy can accelerate new innovations and transform numerous facets of the business. Disney leverages Snowflake as its consolidated cross-organizational data platform, enabling it to capture privacy-safe, rich data within Snowflake’s secure and governed platform to drive insights for increased automation capabilities, data sharing at massive scale and performance, and more to create better customer experiences. Andrew Curry, Central Data Officer Manager, ExxonMobil, earned the Data Executive of the Year award . Andrew is a Data Cloud pioneer and a strong advocate for how ExxonMobil leverages Snowflake, leading a global team of innovators that are helping drive horizontal and vertical solutions with Snowflake as its centralized data hub to fuel the world safely and responsibly, all the while providing better care for end users.

Central Data Officer Manager, ExxonMobil, earned the . Andrew is a Data Cloud pioneer and a strong advocate for how ExxonMobil leverages Snowflake, leading a global team of innovators that are helping drive horizontal and vertical solutions with Snowflake as its centralized data hub to fuel the world safely and responsibly, all the while providing better care for end users. Nate Kupp, Director of Engineering, Data, Instacart, earned the Data+Hero of the Year award. This award recognizes Nate’s work in driving Instacart’s partnership with Snowflake, leaning into Snowflake’s cost optimization and continued platform improvements for increased economics and cost savings. With Snowflake as a core part of Instacart’s modern data stack, Nate and his team are accelerating data-driven insights to help retailers gain an even clearer picture of what’s happening on their store shelves and provide better user experiences for customers.

A variety of Snowflake customers and partners will be presenting at Snowflake+Summit+2023, live in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 26-29, 2023 to share how they power their businesses with data to innovate, drive value, and deliver enhanced end-user experiences.

Learn More

Register for Snowflake Summit 2023 to learn how Snowflake customers and partners are unlocking new ways to mobilize the world’s data.

Access our expert-led courses to show how the Data Cloud enables you to get the most from your data with the Data Cloud Academy.

Learn+more about how customers across industries are using the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 590 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621137675/en/