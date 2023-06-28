Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%2C a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on June 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Cody Slater, Chief Executive Officer and Shane Grennan, Chief Financial Officer will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key aspects of Blackline’s business including corporate strategy, business model and industry-leading service offering. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1619780%26amp%3Btp_key%3D8d4fb1fef1

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.blacklinesafety.com%2F.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

