Global Technologies, Ltd. Signs Agreement to Acquire a Real Estate Holding Company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Parsippany, NJ, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTLL), an operating company focused on acquiring distressed properties in the real estate sector, proudly announces the signing of an agreement to acquire a real estate redevelopment company whose portfolio consists of a 250,000 square foot industrial facility situated on a 25-acre property in Georgia.

This acquisition represents a pivotal movement in Global Technologies’ bold new vision, as it forges ahead in acquiring and developing unique assets within the real estate sector.

“We are focused on acquiring properties that we deem as undervalued or distressed,” declared CEO Fredrick Cutcher. “Amidst economic uncertainties, we recognize an immense opportunity in redeveloping underutilized commercial spaces by breathing new life into these facilities.”

The acquisition of the real estate portfolio serves as the Company’s shift into the real estate sector, providing an expansive 250,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space, formerly utilized as a manufacturing plant. The Company will explore the highest and best use of the property, identifying revenue streams that will maximize its true potential and expand on shareholder value.

For more information on the transaction, please see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000932021/000149315223021780/form8-k.htm.

About Global Technologies Ltd.:

Global Technologies Ltd. is a holding company currently in the midst of a diversification initiative from its traditional holdings in the e-commerce and live shopping industries to real estate redevelopment and property value creation.

Contact:
Global Technologies, Ltd
(973) 233-5151
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MjA4OSM1NjU4MTIxIzUwMDA3MDc2NQ==
Global-Technologies-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.