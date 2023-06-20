CEO Michael Rosenbaum Sells 7,584 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 20, 2023, CEO Michael Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software Inc (

GWRE, Financial), a leading provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The company's software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers, enabling them to manage their core operations, data, and analytics. Guidewire Software Inc has a market cap of $5.71 billion.

Over the past year, Michael Rosenbaum has sold a total of 48,595 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Guidewire Software Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 24 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1671518374196150272.png

The recent sale by Michael Rosenbaum raises questions about the relationship between insider sell activity and the stock price. As seen in the insider trend image above, there has been a significant amount of insider selling over the past year. This could potentially indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash out their holdings.

However, it is essential to consider the overall context of the company's performance and valuation when analyzing insider transactions. With a price of $71.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $120.85, Guidewire Software Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

1671518388309983232.png

Based on its GF Value, the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, which means investors should think twice before making a decision. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider selling activity may raise concerns, it is crucial to consider the broader context of Guidewire Software Inc's performance and valuation. The company has a strong market position in the P&C insurance software industry, and its technology platform offers significant value to insurance carriers. Additionally, the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it may be undervalued, despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, investors should carefully consider the implications of CEO Michael Rosenbaum's recent sale of 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. While the insider selling activity may raise concerns, the company's strong market position and potential undervaluation based on its GF Value suggest that there may still be value in the stock. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.