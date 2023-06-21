PR Newswire

AEHL's Newly Designed Website Conveys the Company's Story and the

High Growth Potential of China's Livestreaming Ecommerce Sector

CHENGDU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise", "AEHL" or the "Company"), the operator of KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 400,000+ hosts and influencers, today announced the launch of its newly designed corporate website. The newly designed Antelope Enterprise website can be accessed via http://www.aehl-kylin.com/.

Will Zhang, CEO of Antelope Enterprise, commented, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new website which more fully reflects our livestreaming ecommerce business and its growth prospects. The website provides visual ideas of how livestreaming ecommerce works as well as testimonials from anchors and influencers whose lives have been transformed by using our Kylin-Cloud platform. In addition, testimonials from our consumer brand companies provide compelling evidence of both the value and impact that our unique revenue-generating platform can have."

"We are very proud of the progress that our team has made over the past 18 months as we have reported a 94% improvement in our year-over-year revenue for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, our AI-powered ChatGPT-like technology continues to show substantial promise where virtual influencers can augment the reach of our brand customers' campaigns to drive higher sales and profits. We believe that livestreaming ecommerce is revolutionizing traditional marketing as a core sales and marketing channel where consumer brand companies interactively relate with consumers on a broad scale. We look forward to increasing our presence in this new consumer ecosystem as our young and creative personnel drive forward to generate increased market share in the periods ahead," concluded Antelope Enterprise CEO Will Zhang.

The newly designed Antelope Enterprise website provides a more compelling user experience with improved navigation and functionality that conveys the scope and breadth of the Company's livestreaming ecommerce business. The website also has helpful information about the Company including SEC filings, press releases and AEHL's recently updated corporate presentation.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce platform in China with access to 400,000+ hosts and influencers.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehl-kylin.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aehl_ltd. To receive the Company's public announcements, please email [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to complete in the livestreaming ecommerce industry, to maintain and grow our network of high-quality hosts and influencers, and our ability to implement strategies to grow our business management, information system consulting, and livestreaming ecommerce business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antelope-enterprise-announces-launch-of-newly-designed-website-301856862.html

SOURCE Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd.